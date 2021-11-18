“An Iconic & a Once in a Generation Member Of the Field Hockey Fraternity”



Jamaica Hockey Federation





Donald Hugh James



If privileged, an individual or group will have the opportunity to interact with a person who may be described as ICONIC … who embodies traits of a strategic and selfless leader, focused on the transformation of lives in their sphere of influence through a shared passion, while guided by a prodigious lifetime of overwhelming tangible results and achievements not attained by many. These people we only experience once in a Generation.



