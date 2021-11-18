Damien Sordelett





Liberty midfielder Maddie Hosler dribbles the ball down the field against Northwestern on Sept. 7 at Liberty Field Hockey Field. Kendall Warner, The News & Advance



The Liberty field hockey team’s fall season began in the same place its spring campaign ended — inside the Liberty Football Center team meeting room. It is this meeting space in which Nikki Parsley-Blocker had to deliver the news to her team in late April the Flames were passed over yet again for an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament.



