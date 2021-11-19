



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that its first ever senior World Hockey5s event – which was initially scheduled in September this year but postponed due to COVID-related issues – will take place on 4-5 June 2022, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Intense competition, music entertainment and additional activities, such as initiations or demonstrations, are high on the programme of an event which will enable to showcase hockey and engage further with the public. Access to ‘FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022’ will be free of charge and the event will be broadcasted live across the world on the Watch.Hockey platform.



