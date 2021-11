NATIONAL women’s coach Nasihin Nubli is monitoring the progress of his players in the ongoing Razak Cup ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in South Korea on Dec 5-12. -BERNAMA PIC



NATIONAL women's coach Nasihin Nubli is monitoring the progress of his players in the ongoing Razak Cup ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in South Korea on Dec 5-12.