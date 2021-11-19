Ijaz Chaudhry







For the last many years, Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, which recruits players from all over the country, has been a conveyor belt of talent for Pakistan`s national teams.





The Junior World Cup featuring teams from 16 nations is being held in Bhubaneswar, India from Nov 24 to Dec 5.



The Pakistan team for the Junior World Cup includes five players from the country`s finest hockey nursery.



Academy boys in Pakistan`s Junior World Cup Team: Waqar goalkeeper (Lahore)), Aqueel Ahmed (Kohiwala, district Khanewal), Hammad Anjum (Chichawatni, district Sahiwal), Adeel Latif (Lahore)& Abdul Rahman (Kot Radha Kishan, district Kasur)



Two other boys of Dar HA, Ali Aziz & Murtaza Yaqoob, are among the standbys for the Junior World Cup.



All these players have been members of one or more Dar academy teams that toured Holland, Belgium, and Malaysia in recent years.



