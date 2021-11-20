Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Northwestern Field Hockey Defeats Harvard 2-1 in OT, Advances to Program's First National Title Game

Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

Northwestern field hockey will play its first ever national title game this weekend.

Lauren Withrow

Northwestern defeated Harvard 2-1 in an overtime nail-biter in Ann Arbor Friday afternoon. Led by head coach Tracey Fuchs, the Wildcats put together an impressive game from start to finish, outshooting the Harvard Crimson 10-3, putting eight shots on goal. Northwestern also secured four penalty corners compared to Harvard's two.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.