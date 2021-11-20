Northwestern field hockey will play its first ever national title game this weekend.



Lauren Withrow



Northwestern defeated Harvard 2-1 in an overtime nail-biter in Ann Arbor Friday afternoon. Led by head coach Tracey Fuchs, the Wildcats put together an impressive game from start to finish, outshooting the Harvard Crimson 10-3, putting eight shots on goal. Northwestern also secured four penalty corners compared to Harvard's two.



