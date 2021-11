By Washington Onyango





Parkroad Jerry Kanan(l) and Western Jaguar Kelvin Machinji fight for the b all when they played premier lLeague Men at Citypark. They scored 1-1.



Kenya’s Wazalendo Hockey Club will face off against Egyptian giants Zamalek after being pooled in a tricky Pool B of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup for Clubs Championship, which kicks off next week on Wednesday in Ghana.