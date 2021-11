By Zaahier Adams





Nompilo Thenjwayo (pictured) Shindre-Lee Simmons and Stephanie Botha have all been called up after impressing in the recently completed IPT at Hartleyvale in Cape Town. Photo: @VarsitySports via Twitter



Cape Town - The South African Women’s hockey team have named three new caps in their squad for next year’s African Hockey Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana from the 17-23 January 2022.