Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

All eyes on young hockey sensation — Araijeet Singh Hundal

Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

Will represent country at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup beginning from Nov 24


Araijeet Singh Hundal, a young hockey star from Amritsar, will be part of India’s junior men’s hockey team as the reigning champions gear up to start their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup from November 24.

Araijeet Singh Hundal, a young hockey star from Amritsar, will be part of India’s junior men’s hockey team as the reigning champions gear up to start their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup from November 24.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.