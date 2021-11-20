Will represent country at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup beginning from Nov 24





Araijeet Singh Hundal, a young hockey star from Amritsar, will be part of India’s junior men’s hockey team as the reigning champions gear up to start their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup from November 24.



Araijeet Singh Hundal, a young hockey star from Amritsar, will be part of India’s junior men’s hockey team as the reigning champions gear up to start their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup from November 24.



