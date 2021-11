Charlotte Varnes





Junior defender Alia Marshall carries the NCAA championship trophy. Field hockey won its first NCAA title in program history in a 2-0 win over Liberty. John Riker/Daily Senior Staffer



Time to cue up “We Are the Champions.”



For the first time ever, Northwestern field hockey captured the national championship. The Wildcats (18-5, 5-3) took down Liberty University 2-0 to record NU’s ninth national title ever and the first since 2012.