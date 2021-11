Women’s EY Hockey League – day nine round-up





Railway Union's Riona Norton goes off injured. Picture_ Max Fulham



Railway Union 3 (K Lloyd 2, F Maughan) Old Alex 3 (N Evans 2, L Tice)

Railway Union produced a quite remarkable performance to come away with a 3-3 draw against Old Alex in a game that will go down in EYHL folklore having played almost an hour without injured goalkeeper Riona Norton.