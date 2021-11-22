Men’s EY Hockey League – day eight round-up





TRR's Ali Empey shoots under pressure from YMCA's Ben O'Grady. Picture: Adrian Boehm



Monkstown 4 (G Sarratt 2, M Gibbons, D Carson) Lisnagarvey 3 (T Chambers, D Nelson, J Lorimer)

Monkstown won an exhilarating contest against Lisnagarvey with the last touch of the game as Davy Carson swooped to flick in a corner rebound at the death. It was the second time in three outings Town have beaten the side sitting top of the table at the start of the day’s play, having defeated Glenanne a few weeks back.



