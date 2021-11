y Kaitlyn Schmidt





Senior forward Meredith Sholder (2) runs with the ball at the field hockey game against Louisville on Oct. 22 at the Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC lost 2-3 in overtime. Photo by Helen McGinnis | The Daily Tar Heel



North Carolina field hockey head coach Karen Shelton calls herself "a bit of a poker player," and for her team, every season is just like another game of Texas Hold ’em.