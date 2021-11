Indy Sehmbi leads Junior National Team to India with a chance for redemption







Head Coach Indy Sehmbi brings a wealth of experience as both an athlete and a coach. He has been coaching since he was 19, when he coached a high school team. Once his career as a national team player was over [he retired in 2009], he became involved in various national team roles, starting as an analyst and then taking on role as Head Coach to the junior team in 2016.