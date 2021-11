By Washington Onyango





Wazalendo players warm-up when they played National League Men at City Park Nairobi. 09/03/2019 (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Kenya's Wazalendo Hockey Club are confident of registering positive results as they begin the 2021 Africa Cup for Clubs Championship with a clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek today at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium in Accra, Ghana.