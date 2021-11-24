Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Title holders India seek inspiration from Olympic bronze medallist seniors

Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021
The India junior side, which got the opportunity to stay, train and play matches against seniors, would look to wrap up the successful 2021 season by retaining the title, which would be its third


India open their Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 campaign against France. Image: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: The Indian colts would draw inspiration from their Olympic bronze medal-winning seniors when they begin their title defence at the Junior Hockey World Cup with a clash against France, here on Wednesday.

