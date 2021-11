By ERROL D’CRUZ







In an ocean of football in their country, French hockey players are incognito and quietly go about their business. And quite well at that. If their runner-up spot at the 2013 FIH Junior World Cup is an indication. Or their exploits in the senior World Cup where they registered a sensational 2-1 victory over India way back at Lahore 1990 and a 5-3 over then Olympic champions Argentina at the 2018 edition.