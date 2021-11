Skipper Timothee Clement (1st, 23rd and 32nd minute) scored a hat-trick, while Benjamin Marque (7th) and Corentin Sellier (48th) were the other goal scorers for World No 26 France.





France celebrate a goal against India.



Bhubaneswar: Vice-captain Sanjay scored a hat-trick but it was not enough as underdogs France stunned defending champions India 5-4 in their opening Pool B match of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup on Wednesday.