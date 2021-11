French captain Clement Timothee and Indian hockey team vice-captain Sanjay each scored a hat-trick in the match.





India go down 5-4 to France in FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup pool match Picture by Hockey India



The Indian hockey team fell 5-4 to France in their opening Pool B match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Wednesday.