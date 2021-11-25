Bhubaneswar Odisha



All times GMT +5:30



24 Nov 2021 BEL v RSA (Pool A) 5 - 1

24 Nov 2021 GER v PAK (Pool D) 5 - 2

24 Nov 2021 CAN v POL (Pool B) 0 - 1

24 Nov 2021 MAS v CHI (Pool A) 2 - 1

24 Nov 2021 IND v FRA (Pool B) 4 - 5



25 Nov 2021 ARG v EGY (Pool D) 14 - 0

25 Nov 2021 NED v KOR (Pool C) 12 - 5

26 Nov 2021 ESP v NED (Pool C) 17 - 0

26 Nov 2021 17:00 ARG v GER (Pool D)

26 Nov 2021 19:30 MAS v BEL (Pool A)





Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Chile 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France 1 1 0 0 5 4 1 3 2 Poland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 India 1 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0 4 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 17 0 17 3 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 12 5 7 3 3 Korea 1 0 0 1 5 12 -7 0 4 United States 1 0 0 1 0 17 -17 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 14 0 14 3 2 Germany 1 1 0 0 5 2 3 3 3 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 2 5 -3 0 4 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 14 -14 0



