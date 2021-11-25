Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 25 November

Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021
Bhubaneswar Odisha

All times GMT +5:30

24 Nov 2021     BEL v RSA (Pool A)     5 - 1
24 Nov 2021     GER v PAK (Pool D)    5 - 2
24 Nov 2021     CAN v POL (Pool B)    0 - 1
24 Nov 2021     MAS v CHI (Pool A)    2 - 1
24 Nov 2021     IND v FRA (Pool B)    4 - 5

25 Nov 2021     ARG v EGY (Pool D)   14 - 0
25 Nov 2021     NED v KOR (Pool C)   12 - 5
26 Nov 2021     ESP v NED (Pool C)   17 - 0
26 Nov 2021 17:00     ARG v GER (Pool D)
26 Nov 2021 19:30     MAS v BEL (Pool A)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
2 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Chile 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 France 1 1 0 0 5 4 1 3
2 Poland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
3 India 1 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0
4 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Pool C

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Spain 1 1 0 0 17 0 17 3
2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 12 5 7 3
3 Korea 1 0 0 1 5 12 -7 0
4 United States 1 0 0 1 0 17 -17 0

Pool D

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 14 0 14 3
2 Germany 1 1 0 0 5 2 3 3
3 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 2 5 -3 0
4 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 14 -14 0


FIH Match Centre

