FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 25 November
Bhubaneswar Odisha
All times GMT +5:30
24 Nov 2021 BEL v RSA (Pool A) 5 - 1
24 Nov 2021 GER v PAK (Pool D) 5 - 2
24 Nov 2021 CAN v POL (Pool B) 0 - 1
24 Nov 2021 MAS v CHI (Pool A) 2 - 1
24 Nov 2021 IND v FRA (Pool B) 4 - 5
25 Nov 2021 ARG v EGY (Pool D) 14 - 0
25 Nov 2021 NED v KOR (Pool C) 12 - 5
26 Nov 2021 ESP v NED (Pool C) 17 - 0
26 Nov 2021 17:00 ARG v GER (Pool D)
26 Nov 2021 19:30 MAS v BEL (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|India
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5
|7
|3
|3
|Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|12
|-7
|0
|4
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|-17
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|3
|2
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|4
|Egypt
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|-14
|0