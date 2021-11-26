

Images Taken by AM Photography



TAMPA, Fla. - This Thanksgiving, USA Field Hockey is truly thankful to be back playing under the palm trees at the first day of the 2021 National Hockey Festival kicked off at the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fla. More than 140 teams competed on the first day of play, while the U.S. Women’s Masters Team showcased their skills at practice. Be sure to catch them back in action from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m tomorrow (Field 21) and Saturday (Field 19).



