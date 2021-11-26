Only black coach at the World Cup doesn’t feel the pressure of being a flag-bearer, says South African ecosystem is becoming more diverse and is a reflection of their demographics



By Swaroop Swaminathan





South Africa chief coach Sihle Ntuli (Photo | YouTube screengrab)



BHUBANESWAR: As far as legacies go, Sihle Ntuli is on the verge of etching a chapter for himself in South Africa’s hockey history. On Wednesday, he became the first black man to be the chief coach for the country at a men’s FIH event.



