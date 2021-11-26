Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India face Poland in must-win match to keep title hopes alive

Published on Friday, 26 November 2021
After a shocking loss to France in the opener, India has to win their encounter against Poland to keep title chances alive


Indian junior hockey team in action at the World Cup (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

Their campaign might be back on track following a massive win over lowly Canada, but defending champions India are still not out of the woods and would need to beat Poland in their final Pool B match to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.

