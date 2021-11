Images Taken by World Sport Pics/Adimazes & FIH/Hockey India



BHUBANESWAR, India – The U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team opened up their FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup journey at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India with a tough loss to Spain. Facing a quick, offensive threatening team in Pool C, the Red Sticks’ experience overpowered USA on their way to a commanding 17-0 win.