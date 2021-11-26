

Images Taken by World Sport Pics/Adimazes & FIH/Hockey India



BHUBANESWAR, India – In their second pool game of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team used learnings from their previous match when they took on Korea. Although presented with a handful of scoring opportunities, it was Korea who made the most of their chances to secure the 5-1 victory.



