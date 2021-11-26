Stunned by France 5-4 in their tournament opener, the Indians roared back into the tournament, scoring through three goals each through Sanjay (17th, 32nd, 59th) and Hundal (40th, 50th, 51st)





India win against Canada 13-1, with two hat-tricks. Twitter/@FIH_Hockey



Bhubaneswar: Vice-captain Sanjay scored a second consecutive hat-trick while Araijeet Singh Hundal too found the net thrice as defending champions India bounced back strongly to demolish Canada 13-1 in their second Pool B match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.



