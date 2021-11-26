The Red Lions will play their last two official games of the year in the Hockey Pro League against the Netherlands on Friday (6.30 p.m.) and Sunday (2.00 p.m.).





This double confrontation, relocated from Rotterdam to Amsterdam due to the new wave of coronavirus, will take place behind closed doors at the Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen and will mark the entry into competition of the Oranje under their new coach Jeroen Delmee. The Belgians, Olympic and world champions, remain on two convincing successes in front of Germany, a month ago, at the opening of the tournament in Uccle.



