AHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary General Asif Bajwa has said that ranking cannot be improved without participating in international events and they need funds to take Pakistan hockey to new heights. Talking to media at Lahore Press Club on Friday, Asif Bajwa said: “Pakistan hockey has always had government patronage, which won awards and gold medals in big events and now we need same patronage and resources to excel again. We are three times Olympic champions, four times world champion as well as have won Asian Games and Champions Trophy many times.”



