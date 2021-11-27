By K. ARUMUGAM







Its a first in the glorious Indian hockey history. We know, like in the West, families produced top hockey players in India too. No surprise therefore we have among us many father-son combos, brother -brother duos and even brother-sister internationals. With former women hockey legend Pritamrani Siwach’s son Yasdhdeep Siwach figuring in the last two matches of the ongoing Junior World Cup, India has had its first-ever Mother-Son combo.



