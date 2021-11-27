FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 27 November
Bhubaneswar Odisha
All times GMT +5:30
26 Nov 2021 RSA v CHI (Pool A) 5 - 1
26 Nov 2021 KOR v USA (Pool C) 5 - 1
26 Nov 2021 ESP v NED (Pool C) 2 - 3
26 Nov 2021 ARG v GER (Pool D) 2 - 3
26 Nov 2021 MAS v BEL (Pool A) 1 - 1
27 Nov 2021 PAK v EGY (Pool D) 3 - 1
27 Nov 2021 FRA v CAN (Pool B) 11 - 1
27 Nov 2021 14:30 RSA v MAS (Pool A)
27 Nov 2021 17:00 BEL v CHI (Pool A)
27 Nov 2021 19:30 IND v POL (Pool B)
28 Nov 2021 12:00 KOR v ESP (Pool C)
28 Nov 2021 14:30 NED v USA (Pool C)
28 Nov 2021 17:00 PAK v ARG (Pool D)
28 Nov 2021 19:30 GER v EGY (Pool D)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|Chile
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|6
|17
|9
|2
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6
|11
|3
|3
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|25
|-23
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|7
|8
|6
|2
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3
|16
|3
|3
|Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|13
|-3
|3
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|-21
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3
|13
|3
|3
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|4
|Egypt
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|-16
|0