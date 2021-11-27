Bhubaneswar Odisha



All times GMT +5:30



26 Nov 2021 RSA v CHI (Pool A) 5 - 1

26 Nov 2021 KOR v USA (Pool C) 5 - 1

26 Nov 2021 ESP v NED (Pool C) 2 - 3

26 Nov 2021 ARG v GER (Pool D) 2 - 3

26 Nov 2021 MAS v BEL (Pool A) 1 - 1



27 Nov 2021 PAK v EGY (Pool D) 3 - 1

27 Nov 2021 FRA v CAN (Pool B) 11 - 1

27 Nov 2021 14:30 RSA v MAS (Pool A)

27 Nov 2021 17:00 BEL v CHI (Pool A)

27 Nov 2021 19:30 IND v POL (Pool B)



28 Nov 2021 12:00 KOR v ESP (Pool C)

28 Nov 2021 14:30 NED v USA (Pool C)

28 Nov 2021 17:00 PAK v ARG (Pool D)

28 Nov 2021 19:30 GER v EGY (Pool D)





Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Malaysia 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 3 South Africa 2 1 0 1 6 6 0 3 4 Chile 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France 3 3 0 0 23 6 17 9 2 India 2 1 0 1 17 6 11 3 3 Poland 2 1 0 1 2 7 -5 3 4 Canada 3 0 0 3 2 25 -23 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 15 7 8 6 2 Spain 2 1 0 1 19 3 16 3 3 Korea 2 1 0 1 10 13 -3 3 4 United States 2 0 0 2 1 22 -21 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 8 4 4 6 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 16 3 13 3 3 Pakistan 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 4 Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 17 -16 0

FIH Match Centre