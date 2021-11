The event was set to be held from December 5 to 16 in Potchefstroom in SA. The FIH hasn’t announced an alternate window yet.



By Utathya Nag



The FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021, which was set to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from December 5, has been put on hold due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus variant in the country.