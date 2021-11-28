"We are now essentially stuck in South Africa with no flight options available to get home due to the border closures and flight restrictions placed upon South Africa."



Cleve Dheensaw





Canadian team celebrates winning Americas regional qualifying tournament in September in Santiago, Chile to qualify for Junior World Cup in South Africa. FIELD HOCKEY CANADA



What was supposed to be the dream championship tournament of a young lifetime has turned into a nightmare for the Canadian junior national women’s field-hockey team, which includes five players from the Island.



