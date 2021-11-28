Sanjay Kumar, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako scored a brace each as India trounced Poland 8-2





Indian Junior Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)



Sanjay Kumar, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako scored a brace each as defending champions India trounced Poland 8-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup here on Saturday. After scoring hat-tricks in the first two games, vice captain Sanjay (4th, 58th) continued his goal-scoring spree for India while Hundal (8th, 60th), who scored a hat-trick against Canada, too registered his name on the scoresheet.



