



In the penultimate day of pool matches at the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup, Pakistan kept their hopes of a place in the last eight alive with a win against Egypt. The Pakistan team must now defeat Argentina if they are to finish in the top two in Pool D. France continued their fine form making it three wins from three matches with a convincing victory over Canada. South African hearts were broken when Malaysia snatched the win with just three minutes left on the clock. The final two matches of Day Four set the scene for the final eight when Belgium sealed top spot in Pool A, meaning they will meet India in the next round. The host nation beat Poland in the final match of the day to finish second in Pool B. The encounter will be a repeat of the 2016 Junior World Cup, where India beat Belgium to become Junior World Champions.



