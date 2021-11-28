Bhubaneswar Odisha



27 Nov 2021 PAK v EGY (Pool D) 3 - 1

27 Nov 2021 FRA v CAN (Pool B) 11 - 1

27 Nov 2021 RSA v MAS (Pool A) 3 - 4

27 Nov 2021 BEL v CHI (Pool A) 3 - 0

27 Nov 2021 IND v POL (Pool B) 8 - 2



28 Nov 2021 KOR v ESP (Pool C) 0 - 9

28 Nov 2021 14:30 NED v USA (Pool C)

28 Nov 2021 17:00 PAK v ARG (Pool D)

28 Nov 2021 19:30 GER v EGY (Pool D)





Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium Q 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 Malaysia Q 3 2 1 0 7 5 2 7 3 South Africa 3 1 0 2 9 10 -1 3 4 Chile 3 0 0 3 2 10 -8 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France Q 3 3 0 0 23 6 17 9 2 India Q 3 2 0 1 25 8 17 6 3 Poland 3 1 0 2 4 15 -11 3 4 Canada 3 0 0 3 2 25 -23 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands Q 2 2 0 0 15 7 8 6 2 Spain Q 3 2 0 1 28 3 25 6 3 Korea 3 1 0 2 10 22 -12 3 4 United States 2 0 0 2 1 22 -21 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany Q 2 2 0 0 8 4 4 6 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 16 3 13 3 3 Pakistan 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 4 Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 17 -16 0

