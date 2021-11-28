FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 28 November
Bhubaneswar Odisha
27 Nov 2021 PAK v EGY (Pool D) 3 - 1
27 Nov 2021 FRA v CAN (Pool B) 11 - 1
27 Nov 2021 RSA v MAS (Pool A) 3 - 4
27 Nov 2021 BEL v CHI (Pool A) 3 - 0
27 Nov 2021 IND v POL (Pool B) 8 - 2
28 Nov 2021 KOR v ESP (Pool C) 0 - 9
28 Nov 2021 14:30 NED v USA (Pool C)
28 Nov 2021 17:00 PAK v ARG (Pool D)
28 Nov 2021 19:30 GER v EGY (Pool D)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium Q
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|Malaysia Q
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|3
|South Africa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|3
|4
|Chile
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France Q
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|6
|17
|9
|2
|India Q
|3
|2
|0
|1
|25
|8
|17
|6
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|15
|-11
|3
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|25
|-23
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands Q
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|7
|8
|6
|2
|Spain Q
|3
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3
|25
|6
|3
|Korea
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|22
|-12
|3
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|-21
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany Q
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3
|13
|3
|3
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|4
|Egypt
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|-16
|0