Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 3 2 0 0 1 0 13 6 7 7 2 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 2 3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 11 -7 0

