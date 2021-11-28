2021-22 FIH Pro League (M) - 28 November
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
Times GMT +1
26 Nov 2021 NED v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 0 SO)
28 Nov 2021 14:00 NED v BEL (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|7
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|0