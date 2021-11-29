Congratulations to 2021 National Hockey Festival Pool Winners
TAMPA, Fla. - The 40th edition of the National Hockey Festival is in the books after attracting thousands of field hockey fans to the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay. Athletes, coaches, families and umpires assembled from regions all across the United States and parts of Canada for the beloved annual holiday tournament. With its rich tradition, USA Field Hockey would like to thank all who participated and helped administer another successful event.