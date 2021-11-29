

IMAGES TAKEN BY AM PHOTOGRAPHY



TAMPA, Fla. - A spectacular sunset marked the conclusion of competition at the 40th edition of the National Hockey Festival. Pool winners from U-12 Co-Ed to the Adult divisions were awarded medals and memories were made all around. As the adage goes, "don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened!" Whether you’re waiting at the airport or headed to drive home, take a moment to enjoy some highlights from the final day of field hockey fun in the sun at Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay. Find a familiar face? Be sure to share this with them!



