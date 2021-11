Fallen on bad times: Pak hockey now is a pale shadow of its glorious past, with the road to revival being long and arduous



By Mihir Vasavda





Pakistan has barely been able to raise funds to compete in important international tournaments.



In the days leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, a statue of hockey legend Samiullah Khan was unveiled in the posh neighbourhood of Model Town, in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur.