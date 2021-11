IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/ADIMAZES & FIH/HOCKEY INDIA



BHUBANESWAR, India – At the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team completed pool play at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup when they faced a proficient Netherlands team. Controlling much of the game, the Oranje scored early and never looked back on their way to a 14-0 win.