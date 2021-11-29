Bhubaneswar Odisha



All times GMT +5:30



28 Nov 2021 KOR v ESP (Pool C) 0 - 9

28 Nov 2021 NED v USA (Pool C) 14 - 0

28 Nov 2021 PAK v ARG (Pool D) 3 - 4

28 Nov 2021 GER v EGY (Pool D) 11 - 0



29 Nov is a rest day



30 Nov 2021 10:30 RSA v CAN (9th-16th Place)

30 Nov 2021 13:30 PAK v USA (9th-16th Place)

30 Nov 2021 16:30 POL v CHI (9th-16th Place)

30 Nov 2021 19:30 KOR v EGY (9th-16th Place)

Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 Malaysia 3 2 1 0 7 5 2 7 3 South Africa 3 1 0 2 9 10 -1 3 4 Chile 3 0 0 3 2 10 -8 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France 3 3 0 0 23 6 17 9 2 India 3 2 0 1 25 8 17 6 3 Poland 3 1 0 2 4 15 -11 3 4 Canada 3 0 0 3 2 25 -23 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 29 7 22 9 2 Spain 3 2 0 1 28 3 25 6 3 Korea 3 1 0 2 10 22 -12 3 4 United States 3 0 0 3 1 36 -35 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 3 3 0 0 19 4 15 9 2 Argentina 3 2 0 1 20 6 14 6 3 Pakistan 3 1 0 2 8 10 -2 3 4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 1 28 -27 0

