FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 29 November
Bhubaneswar Odisha
All times GMT +5:30
28 Nov 2021 KOR v ESP (Pool C) 0 - 9
28 Nov 2021 NED v USA (Pool C) 14 - 0
28 Nov 2021 PAK v ARG (Pool D) 3 - 4
28 Nov 2021 GER v EGY (Pool D) 11 - 0
29 Nov is a rest day
30 Nov 2021 10:30 RSA v CAN (9th-16th Place)
30 Nov 2021 13:30 PAK v USA (9th-16th Place)
30 Nov 2021 16:30 POL v CHI (9th-16th Place)
30 Nov 2021 19:30 KOR v EGY (9th-16th Place)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|3
|South Africa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|3
|4
|Chile
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|6
|17
|9
|2
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|25
|8
|17
|6
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|15
|-11
|3
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|25
|-23
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|29
|7
|22
|9
|2
|Spain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3
|25
|6
|3
|Korea
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|22
|-12
|3
|4
|United States
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|36
|-35
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|4
|15
|9
|2
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|20
|6
|14
|6
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|3
|4
|Egypt
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|28
|-27
|0