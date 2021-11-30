The senior defender anchored an Iowa defense that recorded an NCAA-best 11 shutouts this season.



Austin Hanson





Iowa defender Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson



Iowa field hockey’s Anthe Nijziel was named West Region Player of the Year by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Monday.



