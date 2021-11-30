Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Iowa field hockey’s Anthe Nijziel named NFHCA West Region Player of the Year

Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 18
The senior defender anchored an Iowa defense that recorded an NCAA-best 11 shutouts this season.

Austin Hanson


Iowa defender Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson

Iowa field hockey’s Anthe Nijziel was named West Region Player of the Year by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Monday.

 

