Indian team should bear in mind the fact that in the quarters they are to face only a Belgium junior side but not the world champion number one team. Belgium Juniors are a pale shadow of their senior counterparts. They scored only nine goals so far and struggled hard to get the equalizer against Malaysia. They didn't have Alexander Hendrikx, the senior PC goal scoring machine, in this junior side. Even junior Stockbroekx has scored only two goals from three outings. In Bhubaneswar, there are two other European sides - Germany and Holland - that are better than this Belgium side. In execution of strategies even France is a better side than Belgium. So India can easily beat this Belgium line up fair and square. Further, their pipeline of rising stars has dried up since 2016 JWC. Their future rankings will not stand at number one as their seniors start retiring.





At least in stats, Indians are the best attacking side with 116 circle penetrations from just three matches. This factor doesn't have much value in Astro Turf, but it will force Belgium to give some respect to Indian forward line. This pressure will prevent them from having full court press against India. Although they have four players with some international exposure (with less than10 matches) It will not be enough to control Indian speedsters. Belgium scored only nine goals so far but Sanjay Indian PC exponent scored 8 goals from same number of outings.



Graham Reid doesn’t consider Belgium as a big threat. Remember his words "To win world cup, you must be ready to beat all sides''. He has tremendous confidence of beating the quarterfinal opponent with ease. When one compares Reid with Jeroen Baart, one can witness a super confident Indian Coach from his body language. Baart didn't have much idea to break Malaysian enigma. Best awarded FIH hockey coach of the year has to prove something to the hockey world. Reid definitely keeps some master tricks up his sleeves for Quarter and Semi Finals. Jeroen Baart cannot be considered as a master tactician since his team has not shown any wonders so far.



Biggest problem encountered by teams barring Europeans was the lack of international exposure trips. Indian side played in the fourth quarter of the match against France was a different one that played the first three quarters. Fourth quarter Indians played like a team with sufficient international exposure. International exposure "ghost” has been exorcised from their baggage. With nine quarter experience already to their kitty, Indians will play to their true potential with more freedom and confidence.



Individually all Indian players are better than their Belgian counterparts.



The name "Belgium” and past 10 years of their winning record against India need not be a matter of concern. Belgium don't have decent PC scorer in this junior side. Indians do not have to lose their sleep over an Alexander Hendrickx in this junior side. They have to face Bukken Miles only in the semis. Belgium did not show any novel set piece so far. They are working hard to put the ball in the back of net. It was evident in their celebration after the goal against Malasia. Indians should think about the positives. They have got three decent drag flickers, highly potential forward line and a stable midfield. Of the four defenders, only one looks somewhat out of sorts. After the initial hiccup, goalkeepers are stable in their performance. They must be cautious about the "Close angled Tomahawks" from their offsides. Only thing Indians need to regain is the self confidence.



To do list (suggestions)

Indians can't do a "parking the bus" strategy like Malasians did against Belgium, So they have to restructure the midfield.

Maninder should come as centre half and Vivek should play as a floater between forwards and midfield.

Four players feeling peer pressure. Rahul, Sunil, Gurmuk & Siwach. For them psychological make over is necessay, Belgium will target these players for PCs.

Need to learn how to handle the pressure situations like that happened in the first 7 minutes of the last quarter of Poland match.

Don't allow Belgium to make powerful shots to D in search of Indian legs. Malasians managed this problem by neat stopping. Since Indian style of free and open play may help Belgians to adopt that strategy.

Most likely, this could be the match of the tournament!



