Charged up for the quarterfinals, says drag-flick specialist



Y.B. Sarangi





Rising star: Araijeet has scored five goals, including a hat-trick, in the tournament so far. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Seventeen-year-old striker-cum-drag-flicker Araijeet Singh Hundal says the Indian players understand the importance of maintaining their energy level in the quarterfinal against Belgium in the Junior World Cup here on Wednesday.