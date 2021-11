Bhubaneswar, India: No less than 31 players (see list below) currently participating in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 were involved in the last Youth Olympic Games staged in 2018, including four team captains, namely Vivek Sagar Prasad (India), Facundo Zarate (Argentina), Gracjan Jarzynski (Poland) and Akhimullah Anuar (Malaysia).