Bhubaneswar Odisha



All times GMT +5:30



30 Nov 2021 RSA v CAN (9th-16th Place) 7 - 3

30 Nov 2021 PAK v USA (9th-16th Place) !8 - 2

30 Nov 2021 16:30 POL v CHI (9th-16th Place)

30 Nov 2021 19:30 KOR v EGY (9th-16th Place



1 Dec 2021 10:30 GER v ESP (Quarter-Final)

1 Dec 2021 13:30 NED v ARG (Quarter-Final)

1 Dec 2021 16:30 FRA v MAS (Quarter-Final)

1 Dec 2021 19:30 BEL v IND (Quarter-Final)

