Reid’s side will face a tough challenge from Belgium



Y.B. Sarangi





Gearing up: The Indian players at a training session on Tuesday, ahead of a tough contest against Belgium.



When Belgium head coach Jeoren Baart said his team struggled against Malaysia in the pool stage because of its tight defence, probably he gave away a cue to India on the eve of the men’s hockey Junior World Cup quarterfinal contest between the two sides at the Kalinga Stadium here.