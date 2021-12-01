Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India to rely on their attack and drag-flicking ability to face Belgium in quarterfinal

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021
India has a fiery attacking line-up with Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako and Maninder Singh, brilliant inside the opponents' circle.


Indian players against Poland (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

Their mojo back after two resounding wins, defending champions India would bank on their attacking instinct and drag-flicking prowess to outwit European giants Belgium in the quarterfinal of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cupflicking.

