

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/ADIMAZES & FIH/HOCKEY INDIA



BHUBANESWAR, India – Dominant scoring in the final three quarters propelled Pakistan over the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team in the placement game at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. At the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, Pakistan held a one goal lead after the first quarter but added six more in the second, seven in the third and four in the fourth as USA fell 18-2.



