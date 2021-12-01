Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

U-21 USMNT Drops Junior World Cup Placement Match to Pakistan

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments


IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/ADIMAZES & FIH/HOCKEY INDIA

BHUBANESWAR, India – Dominant scoring in the final three quarters propelled Pakistan over the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team in the placement game at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. At the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, Pakistan held a one goal lead after the first quarter but added six more in the second, seven in the third and four in the fourth as USA fell 18-2.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.