Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Pakistan thrash USA 18-2 to qualify for 9-12th place classification match

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

Already out of the knockout stage, it turned out to be a goalfest for Pakistan as Rana (27th, 33rd, 35th, 54th minutes) found the net four times, while Abuzar (14th, 28th, 57th) struck three field goals to toy with USA defence

Bhubaneswar: Abdul Rana scored four goals including a hat-trick while Abuzar found the net thrice as erstwhile Asian powerhouse Pakistan thrashed USA 18-2 to qualify for the ninth to 12th place classification match of the FIH Junior hockey World cup here on Tuesday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.