Already out of the knockout stage, it turned out to be a goalfest for Pakistan as Rana (27th, 33rd, 35th, 54th minutes) found the net four times, while Abuzar (14th, 28th, 57th) struck three field goals to toy with USA defence



Bhubaneswar: Abdul Rana scored four goals including a hat-trick while Abuzar found the net thrice as erstwhile Asian powerhouse Pakistan thrashed USA 18-2 to qualify for the ninth to 12th place classification match of the FIH Junior hockey World cup here on Tuesday.



